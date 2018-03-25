Accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway kills two, injures eight

The mishap occurred this morning on the Mumbai-Nashik highway when the bus, carrying members of a marriage party, was heading to Mumbai from Jalgaon





Two women were killed on Sunday and eight others injured, when a luxury bus rammed into their jeep at Gotheghar bridge in the district, police said. The mishap occurred this morning on the Mumbai-Nashik highway when the bus, carrying members of a marriage party, was heading to Mumbai from Jalgaon, said Mahesh Shete, inspector, Shahapur police station.



The jeep, which was also ferrying members of another marriage party, was heading to Ulhasnagar from Mokhada, the officer said. The deceased have been identified as Pramila Patil (40) and Mayuri Darade (32). Nobody from the luxury bus was injured, he said.



A case has been registered and a probe was underway, Shete said.

