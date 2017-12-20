Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leaves 3 dead, 7 injured

Tyre of speeding Innova bursts, landing it in the opposite lane where a Ritz car hit it

Three people died and seven were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khalapur Toll Naka around 9.30 this morning. The accident took place on the Mumbai lane of the E-way after the tyre of a car burst, landing it in the path of oncoming traffic.

The overturned Innova, which was carrying nine people, at the accident spot on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The deceased have been identified as Anand Narendra Parekh, 55, Asmit Tawade, 19, from Ghatkopar, and Shubham Borade, 19, from Vikhroli. At the time of going to press, the Khalapur police were registering a case on the incident.

According to the police, “The Innova car carrying nine people was heading to Pune. It seems like the SUV’s speed was so high that the rear car wheel tyre burst and the driver lost control of the car, landing it in the opposite lane. There, a Ritz car crashed into the Innova, killing the Ritz driver on the spot.”

The accident spot

IRB officials, Delta Force and Khopoli residents’ group Apaghatgrashta Madati Saathi rushed the injured to hospital and managed the traffic situation on the E-way.

The Innova belongs to Mohammad Yusuf Shah from Mumbai and was headed to Adlabs Imagica.

