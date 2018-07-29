Accidental discharge from service gun of cop at Shatrughan Sinha's home

No one was hurt in the accidental discharge of the bullet at Shatrughan Sinha's residence, the official said

Shatrughan Sinha

A police constable deployed at Bollywood actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's residence here accidentally discharged a bullet from his service weapon, but no one was hurt, an official said today. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Sinha's residence at Juhu in western suburbs, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon, he said.

No one was hurt in the accidental discharge of the bullet, the official said.

The 72-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar, who is also a former Union minister, stays on the eighth floor of a building called 'Ramayan'.

