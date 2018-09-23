Acclaimed filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passes away at 64

bollywood

Kalpana Lajmi was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure. She was on dialysis.

Renowned filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died Sunday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (Mumbai), a family member said. She was 64. Lajmi was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure.

"She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure. She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," her brother Dev Lajmi told PTI.

Celebrities took to Twitter to mourn Kalpana Lajmi's demise:

Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

RIP #KalpanaLajmi . My first exposure to a film shooting was while working as a song director and editor in Daman . Remember many evenings of food and music in her residence along with Bhupen Da. Learned a lot while working with her . pic.twitter.com/DMHI39yxWu — Onir (@IamOnir) September 23, 2018

Lajmi, a director, producer and screenwriter, was known for working on real subjects. Her films often had a woman at the centre. Some of her popular films include Rudaali, Daman, Darmiyaan.

Lajmi's last movie as a director was Chingaari in 2006, based on a novel The Prostitute and the Postman by Bhupen Hazarika, who was her partner.

