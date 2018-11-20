Hollywood doesn't really explore violence: Anurag Kashyap

bollywood

Be it movie Gangs of Wasseypur or web show Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap leaves leave a chance to show violence, killings and other brutal scenes in his projects

Anurag Kashyap

Known as a master of making violence-based movies in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his thoughts on violence staged in Hollywood, saying American movies don't really explore violence.

"America is always middle of the ground, they always borrow from everywhere and make it more palatable and commercial but they don't really explore violence barring some of the exploitation movies. They know how to commercialize everything, they are the Mcdonalds version of action and violence," he said in a conversation for Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Perfect Strokes with Anupama Chopra.

Sharing his idea of violence, the 46-year-old director revealed that he does not like to see the usage of violence in superhero movies as he believes mainstream films and superhero movies celebrate violence rather than showing its depth.

"I like the whole idea of taking people through that whole motion of what's the worst fear that they might have. I get borthered by seeing the celebratory violence that I see in mainstream movies or the superhero movie where the violence makes you feel like wanting to be a hero and getting into a fight.

"My idea of creating violence is to put the viewer off it, where it disturbs them," Anurag added.

The episode featuring Anurag will be out on Wednesday.

