Accredited Social Health Activists workers in Maharashtra likely to get pay hike

As many as 65,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra are likely to get a monthly pay hike of Rs 2,000 as an incentive for their hard work during the time of the COVID-19 crisis, a government official said. The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month, he said. "State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has finalised a proposal for their salary hike which would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. If the proposal is cleared, the ASHA workers would get a monthly hike of Rs 2,000," the official from the health and family welfare department told PTI on Wednesday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASHA workers have been assigned the task of surveillance in urban and rural areas and the state government now plans to give them an incentive for their work. As of now, their salary structure includes a basic payment of Rs 2,000 each contributed by the state and the centre along with additional payment as per their efficiency and the number of people they cover (as part of various government welfare schemes), the official said.

"Now, the state wants to increase its contribution by Rs 2,000," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever