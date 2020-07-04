Accused held for killing man over 'illicit relationship' with wife

The Delhi Police have solved the murder case of a man in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area with the arrest of the accused named Sanjay Sharma. On June 30, Sharma, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, came to the house of his father-in-law in Karawal Nagar where another man, Avanish Tyagi, was also present. Sharma suspected that Tyagi was having a relationship with his wife, as both stayed in the same building in Loni.



He then opened fire at Tyagi and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood. Tyagi later succumbed to his injuries.



"During interrogation, Sharma disclosed that on the day of the incident, after arranging a country made pistol, he met his wife and son at the house of his relative in Sahibabad and asked her about the activities of Tyagi. He came to know that Tyagi was regularly visiting his father-in-law's house. At about 5.30 p.m., he went to his father-in-law's house and opened fire on Tyagi who was present there," said DCP Northest, Ved Prakash Surya.

