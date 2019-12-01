Accused in Hyderabad vets murder sent to judicial custody

Hyderabad: A magistrate in Telangana's Shadnagar town sent all four accused in the in gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian to judicial custody for 14 days. Mandal Executive Magistrate passed the orders at Shadnagar police station as the accused could not be produced in fast-track court at Mahabubnagar due to non-availability of the judge and because the situation outside the police station.

Accused Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen are likely to be shifted to Mahabubnagar jail. The 25-year-old veterinarian was gangraped and killed allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday. They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body was found the next day.



Protestors and police clash during a demonstration on Saturday. Pic/AFP, PTI

Protest outside Parliament

A woman sat on a solitary protest near the Parliament on Saturday morning in the wake of the gang rape and murder, and alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by police personnel following which the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to Delhi Police. Holding a placard with the slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat', Anu Dubey sat on the pavement near gate number 2-3 of the Parliament House complex to protest crime against women in the country, police said.

Woman raped, murdered in Delhi home

A half-clothed body of a 55-year-old woman was recovered from her flat in Gulabi Bagh on Saturday. The woman lived alone and ran a shop in the same area. The crime scene reveals that she was murdered after being raped. The neighbours informed the police about the incident at 9 am when they found her body at her flat when she didn't open her shop as per routine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates