Accused of being impotent, man makes his porn video and send it to in-laws

The 32-year-old man was arrested recently, the police said on Wednesday, adding he had sent the video to his father-in-law and his wife's aunt

Chennai: A peeved Chennai man, after being accused of being 'impotent'tried to get back at his estranged wife and relatives by making a video of him having sex with another woman and sending it to them.

The bizare act landed the man from Hyderabad in jail. The 32-year-old Vibavasu was arrested recently, the police said on Wednesday, adding he had sent the video to his father-in-law and his wife's aunt.

He has been charged under various sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code, a police official said, adding he has been lodged in Puzhal jail in Chennai. She said Vibavasu was arrested following a complaint from the aunt. Vibavasu had married a city-based woman last year but she left him alleging harassment at her in-laws place. He later served a divorce notice on his wife, the official said.

She said he told investigators that he took the step after he was accused of being 'impotent' by his in-laws. The pornographic video seems to be have been shot by another person, the official added.

- Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

