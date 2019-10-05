Accused priests now working as teachers, fostering kids

File pic of a protest against sex abuse of children within the Catholic Church on Piazza del Popolo in Rome. Pic/AFP

Washington: Nearly 1,700 priests and other clergy members that the Roman Catholic Church considers credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living under the radar with little to no oversight from religious authorities or law enforcement, decades after the abuse scandal roiled US dioceses, a probe by AP has found. These priests, deacons and monks now teach middle-school math, counsel survivors of sexual assault, work as nurses and volunteer at NGOs helping at-risk kids. They live next to playgrounds and day care centers. They foster and care for kids.

And, since leaving the church, dozens have committed crimes, including sexual assault and possessing child porn. Names of over 5,100 clergy members were revealed, of which AP researched 2,000 who are alive. Apart from 1,700, 76 couldn’t be located and the rest were found to be under some kind of supervision.

1,700

No. of priests, clergymen living under radar with no oversight

