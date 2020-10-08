Accused wanted in Uttar Pradesh bank robbery of Rs 13.20 lakh arrested from Thane

The Mumbai Crime Branch unit 1 on Thursday arrested a person, who was wanted in the HDFC Bank robbery case which occurred in October last year. Police officials said that last year the robbers had fled with Rs 13.20 lakh from the bank.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Salman Abdul Kudus (22), was involved in the robbery of an Uttar Pradesh-based branch of HDFC. In the heist, four of Kudus' accomplices threatened the bank officials and looted Rs 13.20 lakh in October last year. A case had been registered at Pharenda Police station of Uttar Pradesh under Indian Penal Code sections 394, 411, 506 and 120.

An officer said, "Uttar Pradesh police received information that the accused is hiding near Bhiwandi. We formed a team to help the UP police. With the help of his photo, we started the search in every godown and residential places of migrants. We received a tip-off that he will be coming near Kunja Vihar shop in Thane to meet someone so we laid a trap and arrested him. He has been handed over to UP police."

