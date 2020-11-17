ACE by Ali Merchant is the new mantra for sustainable success

You cannot term a single win as a success until you are capable of repeating it with considerable ease every single time - shares Ali Merchant, Founder and CEO of AM Infoweb.

This is an excerpt from an interview with a man who has tasted success very early in life and loves to share his insights on the process. We are talking about Ali Merchant, a multi-millionaire, philanthropist, life coach, and CEO of AM Infoweb, a leading Health Information Management Outsourcing company. For someone who has achieved success and to date has maintained his position as an industry titan, he comes across as a very straightforward and strictly ethical person.

We wonder what’s the secret to his growing success.

What are some factors essential to achieve success?

He promptly said, “Let's start with, how you perceive success?” Though caught off-guard by this sudden inversion of the role, we replied, success is the fulfilment of goals with a sizable margin of profit.

He smiled and said, “I beg to differ, but that is a single win or merely fulfilment of the goal, which is good. You can’t really sit back basking in the glory of your first win and feel like you conquered success. You have to be consistent in earning that success in all your subsequent endeavours to truly conquer the essence of success. Simply put, you have to repeat that success every single time. Now that is sustainable success.”

Mr. Merchant continued, “Now coming to your question, sustainable success requires sustainable growth which in turn demands continuous improvement and long-term relationships.”

What about the employee engagement aspect of success?

Mr. Merchant smilingly obliged, “Long-term relations are not specifically limited to my clients alone but extend to all my stakeholders too, which includes my employees as well. Logically, it also means, I have to cultivate a consistently productive relationship with my employees by focusing on their growth and engagement. So, technically speaking, I invest in my relations with everyone contributing to my success irrespective of their position in the hierarchy or outside the hierarchy.”

Today your ACE Triangle is considered a mantra for sustainable success. Can you tell us about the first time you thought about it?

“Right. During my initial years, I faced a couple of challenges which led to a mild dip in my productivity. I was disturbed and decided to analyze and introspect. You can say that this is when the basics of ACE were established. Once that was done, I was able to locate the exact points of challenge and worked on them. We came up with new ideas to iron out all those folds and there we were, all happy with our growth curve getting back on track! This made me realize the true value of the right Attitude, Competence and Ethics which form the vertices of the ACE Triangle. And going forward, we’ve relied on the same to sustain that graph of growth and keep the profits flowing. So every time I taste success, the road gets smoother with lesser bumps.”

We were thoroughly impressed with the kind of simplicity Ali Merchant employed to put across his point of view. His clarity of thoughts and fundamentals shows us why he is such an amazing leader. Curious to know more about him? You can learn more about him and the ACE Triangle on his website.

