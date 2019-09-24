Ace of Space 2: Deepak Thakur gets into a big fight with Basser Ali and Krrisann Barretto

The Ace of Space 2 season began with a bang and within two weeks there were several twists and turns. Contestant Deepak Thakur who had to leave the show due to an injury is back in the show. However, his reentry has created controversy inside the house.

The former Bigg Boss contestant will enter the show as a "messenger" and will share some advice with the contestants. Apparently, he gets into a huge argument with Basser Ali and Krrisann Barretto. An angry Basser then declares "Iss ghar mein yaa toh mein rahunga ya Deepak (Either I will stay in the house or Deepak)."

That's not the end of it. Apparently, the show's host, Vikas Gupta will also give Deepak the power to nominate three contestants for the week. It will be interesting to find out who will Deepak nominate. The audience is certainly up for massive twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

Speaking about Thakur, the singer had got himself injured while performing the weekly task. He severely injured his shoulder and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task, Bombers and Bomb Squad. The activity was immediately stopped after Deepak got injured. Post the brief examination of the doctors inside the house, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

With the help of medication, Deepak Thakur resumed the show but had to step back and exit the show as he was advised immediate treatment by the doctor. Thakur, who is a singer by profession, hails from Muzaffarpur and gained prominence through one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 12. This show was hosted by Salman Khan.

The concept and format of Ace of Space is similar to Bigg Boss. The contestants have to live in the house and cut all ties with the outside world and perform tasks ordered by their host. They have to perform the tasks that require mental and physical help to survive in the house and play the game better than others. Ace of Space 2 is being hosted by Vikas Gupta. After the successful first season, the makers came up with Ace of Space 2.

