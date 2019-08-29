Ace of Space 2: Deepak Thakur injures himself on the show

television

Deepak Thakur and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task, Bombers and Bomb Squad. The activity was immediately stopped after he got injured.

After creating his magic in the reality show, Bigg Boss 12, contestant Deepak Thakur, who is a singer by profession, is seen in another reality show, Ace of Space's second season. This MTV show's concept is a bit similar to that of Bigg Boss. Interestingly, the host of this show, producer Vikas Gupta was a contestant of Bigg Boss 11 and his quarrel and conversation with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde was the biggest highlight. He was also a participant of the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about Deepak Thakur, who hails from Muzaffarpur met with an accident while performing the weekly task on the show. Deepak severely injured his shoulder and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task, Bombers and Bomb Squad. The activity was immediately stopped after Deepak got injured. Post the brief examination of the doctors inside the house, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

In another incident in the house, television actor-contestant Krissann Barretto suffered an asthma attack while performing the task on the show. It was speculated that she might quit the show due to her health issues but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Will Deepak be back on the show or will have to take an exit from the Ace of Space house?

