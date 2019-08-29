Ace of Space 2: Vikas Gupta loses cool on Baseer Ali

television

MTV Ace of Space 2's Episode 6 update is here! While Vikas Gupta lost cool on Baseer Ali, Deepak Thakur got injured

Baseer Ali. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/MTVAceOfSpace

Just a few days into the house and the temperature at MTV Ace of Space 2 is soaring high. During a task named 'Hold Your Space', Roadies fame Baseer Ali & OHM were seen continuously splashing water on Krissanne Barretto, making her feeling uneasy. Looking at the chaos, Mastermind Vikas Gupta gets furious over the insensitivity of the housemates.

Amidst this, Vikas introduces a new task - space wars, where the house is divided into Bombers and Bomb Squad. Team Bomb Squad have to protect their space from the Bombers, who have to place bombs in the Bomb Squad area, whoever manages to plant the bomb maximum number of times wins the task. Bigg Boss 12, contestant Deepak Thakur and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task and Deepak gets injured and is immediately rushed to the hospital for further medication.

Check out the promo right here:

Space Wars has taken over the house and our house guests are in full josh!

But what happened to Deepak? ð®

Watch @Philips presents MTV #AceOfSpace2 today at 6 PM to find out!

Also, watch it anytime on @justvoot.@lostboy54 pic.twitter.com/LDJ2rKzexG — MTV Ace Of Space (@MTVAceOfSpace) August 29, 2019

Will Deepak make a comeback or make an exit? How will Mastermind react to this? Get all your answers today only on MTV.

What's Ace Of Space?

On the show, the contestants have to fight it out not to win money or hearts, but to win the most basic means of existence -- space. The interesting element in the show is 'The Mastermind'. He will have everyone in sight with the authority to monitor and outplay the contestants with no rules and regulations. That mastermind is Vikas Gupta.

"'Ace of Space' season one was an experimental show which did extremely well and we succeeded in making our way into our viewers heart, as we tested the house-guests and made them choose between head and heart. With the second season, it's going to be more tough and challenging as I will be testing their beliefs and conditioning," Vikas Gupta said in a statement.

