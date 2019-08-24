Ace of Space Season 2: Here's the full list of contestants

television

Deepak Thakur, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Krissann Barretto. Images were taken from respective Instagram accounts

Post the remarkable success of the first season, it's time for the second edition of the reality show Ace of Space. While Season 1 had names such as Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Om Prakash Mishra, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to rope in renowned faces from tinsel town who will take the level of drama a notch higher.

According to Spotboye.com, Big Boss 12 finalist Deepak Thakur will be a part of the second season. Deepak Thakur, who hails from Muzaffarpur in Bihar has a background in music. Thakur has crooned a song for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur and also Mukkabaaz. Apart from him, the makers have also roped in Sasural Simar Ka actress Krissann Barretto, Bitti Businesswali actress Prakruti Mishra, Malayalam actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Splitsvilla 10 and Roadies contestant Baseer Ali. Apart from them, Sara Ali Khan’s gym buddy Alex will also be seen battling it out for the winning title.

The show will be hosted by Vikas Gupta, who had also hosted the first season. The television show host shared a teaser of the show on his Instagram handle increasing the anticipation among fans. He wrote, "Your Master Mind is Back on Ace Of Space 2 Ab Sabki #ClassLagegi on MTV India. So I am currently travelling all over India Looking for My New Batch of #Houseguests, #Lucknow #Jaipur #Delhi See you There #ClassOf2019 #Lostsouls."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) onAug 3, 2019 at 3:27am PDT

On Friday, he shared another teaser giving us a sneak peek into the second season. He captioned the video, "And The Journey Begins #Mastermind in #AceOfSpace2 @mtvindia #Lostboys".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) onAug 23, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

When mid-day got in touch with the host, he said that being the host of the second season comes with added responsibility and extreme pressure. He said, "Returning with Ace Of Space this time comes with added responsibility and extreme pressure. After the success of season one, there are huge expectations from season two. The show has got a lot of love for staying true to its core and not deviating from it. The promo has got an overwhelming response: scary wasn't the intention, at least not mine, but I think the feeling of getting trapped gives everyone a sense of what's next. Mastermind's house is not an easy place."

While he refused to reveal the list of the contestants, he did speak about the key qualities he is looking for in the contestants. "Originality and the fact that they are not of herd mentality. They need to have a mind of their own and being intelligent is the only way to survive in this game. It's a game where head and heart both need to be used."

This season promises to be bigger and better, with less space and more drama. This season, we will get to see a new concept where the fans will get a chance to interact with the contestants. The viewers will also be able to engage through a social media contest, 'Main Bhi Mastermind', and will get a chance to witness the in-house experience.

The set will also have an interesting design, specifically made for the Haves and the Have-nots. MTV Ace of Space begins from August 24, every day at 6 pm.

