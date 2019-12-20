It's celebration time for Rajan Shahi as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain completes 1000 episodes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ace producer Rajan Shahi was in a party mood and he has all the reasons to be! Recently, Directors Kut Production had a double celebration as their longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain's lead Kartik- Naira (Kaira) completed 1000 episodes and the spin-off show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completed 200 episodes. It's a new milestone for both the shows and Rajan Shahi and the whole cast and crew were elated.

The celebration was done on both the set by cutting cakes. Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Rithvik Arora and Roopal Patel were seen celebrating along with Rajan Shahi on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The celebration was done on both the set by cutting cakes. Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Rithvik Arora and Roopal Patel were seen celebrating along with Rajan Shahi on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Take a look at the picture right here:

On the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, three huge cakes were seen to be cut with the pictures of Kartik and Naira, Producer Rajan Shahi congratulated both the actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi by felicitating them with flowers. All the actors Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Samir Onkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Kshiti Jog, Swati Chitnis, and Simran Khanna were seen congratulating and the cheering the leads.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates