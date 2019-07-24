Ace shooter Manu Bhaker joins college, to study political science

other-sports

The 17-year-old Haryana girl had applied under the sports quota for admission to undergraduate courses in DU

Manu Bhaker

Commonwealth gold medalist and once of India's medal hopes in next year's Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker has joined Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram college to pursue a bachelor's in political science.

Manu Bhaker is only 17-years-old and had applied to the DU college under a sports quota.

"Congratulations to our young shooting champion Manu Bhaker for getting admission in Delhi's prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted the development on Monday.

Sportspersons and athletes who have represented India under the government-funded sports departments get direct admission to Delhi University colleges without even a sports trial.

The competitions that come under this category are the Olympic Games, World Championship Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Manu Bhaker, who is a multiple International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup gold medal winner and has also topped in the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics. In May she also sealed a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fourth-place finish at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

It will be interesting to see how Manu Bhaker juggles between studies and her preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With inputs from IANS

