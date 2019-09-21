Ace the music festival look

RIFF will have performances by Sumitra Devi; while Magnetic Fields will see electronica artistes like Maribou State.

It's hot in the day but gets cold suddenly at night. So, layering is essential. Carry a stole.

Opt for flat Rajas­t­h­ani juttis, ankle-length boots or sneakers in fun colours.

Wear a skirt with banja­r­an work. Throw on stockings in the evening or opt for a jacket with ikat work.

Go for silver jewellery.

Don't wear a bodysuit as it's uncomfortable when nature calls.

On RIFF — October 10 to 14; Magnetic Fields — December 13 to 15

Goa will have electronic and tec­h­no music and fea­t­ure The Chainsmokers. Pune will showcase artistes like Kodaline and Nick Murphy.

Skip layers in Goa. Instead, opt for short floral dresses or a bikini top with a sarong or shorts. In Pune, stick to crop tops or rank tops and shorts or skirts, but nothing too tight.

Men can wear a pair of printed shorts with plain T-shirts or your fave band T-shirts.

Shell accessories will give it a beach vibe. Don't forget your shades.

When in Goa, opt for temporary body tattoos or use bindis for make-up.

These festivals are also apt for your glitter jacket or metallic shirts. Pair this with a statement neck piece.

Dates Weekender — November 29 to December 1; Sunburn — December 27 to 29

Echoes will have hip-hop acts like Prabh Deep while Monica Dogra and Candice Redding will spin their music at Mazescape.

Denim shorts and a tank top, paired with a jacket or cape for the evenings, work best.

Avoid anything translucent or transparent. You don't want to adjust your clothes every time you run.

Don't go OTT. Go for the casual, chic look, as it will be crowded.

Sneakers work best. You can also opt for wedges.

Avoid wearing shorts or skirts that are too tight as you'll have to sit on grass.

Dates Echoes — November 2; Mazescape — December 7 to 8

While Ziro will see psychedelic rock bands such as Acid Mother Temple from Japan and Ouzo Bazooka from Israel, besides folk outfits, Hornbill boasts of a line-up of local rock bands.

The all-black, peppered with red and white warrior look is ideal. A leather bomber jacket for men and women works best in this weather.

Bring out your winter boots — knee length works best, especially if you want to wander off. Avoid anything higher than knee-length as it may be uncomfortable; heels are a no-no.

Accessorise with local jewellery and trinkets in traditional weaves and feather. Funky woolen caps work too.

Hemp is ideal when it comes to layering; it's inexpensive and can withstand wear and tear.

If you want to go OTT, tie a local shawl on top and use a belt to cinch it.

Dates Ziro — September 26 to 29; Hornbill — December 1 to 10

Veterans like Om Prakash Nayak, Ustad Kamal Sabri and Pt Ajay Shankar Prasanna, and younger outfits like Neeraj Arya's Kabir Café will set the mood at the ghats.

Avoid apparel that's too bold or something that pops. Go for comfortable clothing that's not blingy.

A loose kurta with dhoti pants, salwaar or loose pants, work best for men and women. Go for a printed option, or plain whites paired with a colourful dupatta.

Wear juttis or sneakers.

Pair your desi branded dresses with combat boots. You can even go for a lehenga and wear tights under it.

Pair Indian wear with silver earrings and a denim jacket for a boho chic vibe. Carry a printed scarf or dupatta as it can get cold in the evenings.

Dates November 22 to 24

Inputs by stylists Indrakshi Meenakshi Malik and Anjali Sharma

