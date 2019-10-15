Ace your fashion game just like Disha Patani; shop here

Disha Patani was spotted dining out with her girl gang in her casual best. She sported a floral crop top, paired with distressed denim for her outing. The Baaghi 2 actress completed her look with white sneakers and open hair. Now, even you can ace your fashion game just like Disha Patani. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Women's Floral crop top

Create your own style by wearing this adorable floral crop top. This top is made up of 100 per cent polyester. Designed to suit every body type, the top has been made to provide you comfort and ease all day long. Its soft material is easy against the skin. Miss Chase Women's Floral Crop top is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here

Denim Jeans in Light Distress

This pair of jeans is brought to you from the house of Kotty. This design from Kotty is made of stretchable cotton material and features a solid pattern. It has been designed with high-quality cotton to enhance the overall performance. Kotty Denim Jeans in Light Distress is available at an affordable price of Rs 492. Shop here

Highwaist Distressed Blue Jeans

A relaxed and stylish pair of jeans, the soft durable material gives it a high-end look. With a slim profile, mildly distressed patches, and lightly washed fade, these boyfriend Denim jeans are a versatile way to stay right on-trend. Dress according to your mood for a romantic date or a casual outing. Blinkin high waist Distressed Blue Jeans is available at a discounted price of Rs 479. Shop here

Women White Sneakers

Designed for everyday casual wear, these trendy sneakers are a comfortable pair with a modern accent. They are constructed with a faux leather exterior, which provides good resistance to stains and moisture. The insoles are well padded and lined with mesh fabric for soft comfort. The outsoles are reinforced with patterned grooves to ensure optimum grip support. Walk with confidence in these smart sneakers. Vendoz Women White Sneakers is available at an affordable price of Rs 499. Shop here

