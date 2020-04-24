Achievement unlocked: Western Railway creates high-quality PPE suits fit for medical workers

The fabric used to make the PPE suits has been approved by the South India Textile Research Association

The Western Railway has cracked the manufacturing of high-quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) suits that have been prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi workshops of Western Railway have successfully replicated the high-quality PPE suit.

The Lower Parel Workshop is manufacturing 200 to 225 coveralls along with shoe covers daily under strict quality control as per the established standards.



To further enhance the production, the Mahalaxmi Workshop is also gearing up to start manufacturing 200 coveralls along-with shoe covers daily for Western

Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH).

The suit has been made with special fabric approved by the Coimbatore-based South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), the sole research body in India to test samples of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufactured across the country.

Sources said SITRA has approved close to around eight materials in the last two months.

The locally-made suit has passed tests and has been found at par with the one prescribed by the Centre.

"Prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the country are being monitored at the highest levels and various actions have been initiated by the government. To meet the requirement of PPEs of railway hospitals, the Indian Railway Workshops and production units have been tasked by the Railway Board to manufacture PPEs for medical personnel.

"PPEs are required in large quantities by medical personnel working in the 172-bed (JRH), Mumbai Central, which is the only railway hospital handling COVID-19 patients in India," Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway's chief public relations officer said.

He said that Western Railway's Lower Parel Workshop has manufactured 1,050 coveralls along with shoe covers for the frontline medical fraternity of JRH. The coveralls have gone a long way in safeguarding the lives of the medical team of JRH, which is working round the clock to treat its over 80 Coronavirus patients.

