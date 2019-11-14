Achyuta Samanta takes the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu in Kaun Banega Crorepati

The living legend Dr. Achyuta Samanta on whom the movie Jungle Cry is based has recently shared the stage and participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He is living inspiration to the millions and came a long way to help and educate the tribal kids in Odisha. At the age of four, Dr. Samanta lost his father from that time he never learned to give up. The movie Jungle Cry will be shading light on his journey, by January 2020 the movie will be screened at Sundance Film Festival.

On the Occasion of Children's day, The two living legends Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Dr. Achyuta Samanta will be sharing the screen together in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Dr. Samanta talks about his life experiences said, “KISS is the only University with 30,000 tribal students in the world, where the most of student has participated in the Olympics and International Tournament, and made our country proud.” To which Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the efforts and work done by Dr. Samanta for the tribal kids. "Kalinga Institute of Social Science" in which Dr. Samanta provides free accommodation, food, healthcare and education to students.

The movie Jungle Cry is based on the inspiring story of Odisha's tribal boys, who overcame many challenges and made India proud by winning the Under-14 Rugby World Cup in London. Also, Abhay Deol will be portraying the role of Coach Rudraksha Jena and Hollywood Actress Emily Shah who will be making her Bollywood debut with this movie to be seen as a team's Physiotherapist. The movie is produced by Prashant Shah and Directed by Sagar Ballary

