Act fast, reassure residents of Khareghat Colony

Dr Shanaz Khodaiji and her son Zayaan point at the dirty mud water inside their flat in building no. 5. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Khareghat Colony at Hughes Road, Babulnath has been living on a precipice and a prayer since the torrential Tuesday and the waterlogged Wednesday.

The Parsi residential enclave is facing a scary and very dangerous situation. A part of the hill abutting this colony collapsed and mud and water flowed into a resident's home, shattering the windowpane and entering a bedroom. This mudslide followed a previous landslide in the region, and it should set alarm bells peeling throughout the South Mumbai area.

We hope that quick, temporary measures are taken, whatever they may be, to ensure there is no danger to life and property in the region.

Action should not be inordinately delayed or even put off, lost in a miasma of red tape, regulations and in constant passing the buck from one agency to the other.

Malabar Hill is Mumbai's swish pocket and we must be wary that the problem does not get politicised for this very reason. Stay focussed, leave infighting aside and decide and act on a stopgap measure that is effective.

At the same time, long term remedies and solutions need to be worked at, even if they have to begin after the monsoon, the spadework needs to start at once.

We must also pay attention to any kind of repetition of demands of making Siri Road near Hanging Garden a motorable road. That proposal would entail work on the hill and with the adjacent area in such a precarious condition, any such work may compound an already worrying situation.

The members of the colony's Welfare Association need to be in constant touch with residents, apprising them of the facts and the status quo. Act in a systematic manner and in sync with each other to tackle the Khareghat conundrum, which will be reassuring for locals and the entire pocket.

