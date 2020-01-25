Act of bravery: 11-year-old girls bite abductors' hand, escape in Virar

Two 11-year-old girls, who were recently abducted, escaped after one of them bit the accused's hands, pulled her friend and ran away. According to the police, two Class 4 students of a Mira Road school were heading towards the autorickshaw stand when a car stopped beside them and forced them inside. A woman in burkha got out of the car, forced the girls to sit inside and sped off, a report in Mumbai Mirror read.

The women threatened the girls with a knife and asked them to stay quiet, as the two were shouting for help, police said. The report said when the car stopped at a traffic signal in Virar after an hour, one of the girls bit the woman's hand, pushed her aside and opened the door. She grabbed her friend's hand and rushed onto the crowded streets. The driver tried to follow the girls, but fled with the women after he realised that he would be attacked by the crowd.

The girls then sought help from a juice vendor to call up their families. Their family members rushed to the spot and took them to Virar police station. The case was handed over to Naya Nagar police station and a complaint was filed under sections 34 (common intention), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are going through CCTV footage and the route through which the girls were taken, to trace the kidnappers.

