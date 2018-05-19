Acting BCCI secretary upset over choice of KP for Pataudi Lecture

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary yesterday fired a fresh salvo after Kevin Pietersen was picked to deliver the Annual MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture during its Awards function in Bangalore on June 12





While Chaudhary had earlier expressed his strong reservations at the panel that was shortlisted (Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, Sourav Ganguly and Kevin Pietersen), he is livid with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim for ignoring the names of Indian stalwarts of yesteryears.

Chaudhary had suggested the names of Erapalli Prasanna, Abbas Ali Baig, Nari Contractor — all of whom have played alongside Tiger. The acting secretary in an e-mail took a sarcastic dig at former India stumper Karim.

"GM's expression of happiness had left me wondering on whether the Memorial Lecture was indeed MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture or Sir Len Hutton Lecture or a Frank Woolley Memorial lecture," he.

