Acting principal, teacher held for taking bribe from student in Rajasthan

An acting principal of a college and a government teacher were arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for allegedly taking bribe from a student for giving her relaxation in attendance and good marks in practical exams, ACB official said

Kota: Police on Saturday arrested an acting principal of a college and a government teacher in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for allegedly taking bribe from a student. The teacher and the acting principal took a bribe from the student to give relaxation in attendance and good marks in practical exams, an ACB official said.

According to the police, Government teacher Sanjay Jain and acting principal of Vardhaman Teachers Training College Savita Pathak took the bribe amount of Rs 10,000, which was allegedly recovered from them, ACB ASP Bhawani Shankar Meena said. They were arrested from the college office.

Reportedly, Jain's wife is the director of the college.

Police took the action after B.ED student Harshini Rathore On May 13, registered a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from her to give her good marks in the practical exam.

Police said that they arrested the accused while taking the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant.

During the search, receipts of lakhs of rupees in the name of 'Suvidha Shulk' from students was found from the college office, the ASP added.

The accused will be produced before the ACB court judge in Kota on Sunday.

In another case, a team of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) officers has caught an Income Tax officer accepting a bribe worth Rs 2 lakh. The accused, A.S Chandra Sekhar Reddy, was nabbed from his office in Vishakhapatnam on April 29 along with the aforesaid amount and relevant incriminating documents, read a press note issued by the CBI on Wednesday.

As per the statement, the CBI's Visakhapatnam branch had received a complaint on April 29 stating that Reddy, an Income Tax officer, had demanded Rs 7.5 lakh as bribe for disposing favourably an appeal referred before the Commissioner of Income Tax.

Reddy had directed the complainant to pay a sum of Rs 2 lakh on April 29 and the balance in two installments before May 3, failing to do which the officer said he would close the appeal.

The complainant then approached the CBI for help, who, in turn, laid a trap for the accused officer after filing a case against him.

During the course of proceedings, the CBI, in its press note, said Reddy forcibly got hold of a scissor being used in the trap and started inflicting wounds on his stomach "in the presence of independent witnesses." It also mentioned that one of its officers also sustained injuries, adding that both the officer and Reddy were immediately provided medical treatment.

The CBI also mentioned that as the Andhra Pradesh government "did not agree to give consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946," for investigating the matter, the case records, seized trap amount, and the accused were handed over to the state government's anti-corruption bureau for further investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

