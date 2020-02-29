Milap Zaveri on Satyameva Jayate 2: Action till I die

Encouraged by the box-office figures of Satyameva Jayate (2018), director Milap Zaveri has already developed a sequel to the John Abraham starrer. Even as he is concentrating on the second instalment, the director admits that he has ambitious plans for the franchise and its leading man. "John and I have a standing joke that [to me], he is like Sylvester Stallone in the Rambo series. I keep telling him that even when he is 80 years old, we will be making instalments of Satyameva Jayate. We want to bring out a new instalment every alternate year. Every edition will tackle the issue of corruption. John is my muse. I am always thinking about developing scripts that will make him look more heroic and larger than life," shares Zaveri.



John Abraham

The actioner, which also features Divya Khosla Kumar, will go on floors in April. The director acknowledges that he has designed elaborate action sequences, thus playing to Abraham's strengths. "There are almost 12 action sequences in the film that have been designed by action directors Anbu-Arivu. I have shot extensive rehearsal videos with them. Ideally, I would like to start the first schedule with a stunt. I will make John break or smash something on the first day itself!"

