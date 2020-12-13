Active COVID-19 caseload drops
PM Modi said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging.
India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to below 3,59,819, and comprises just 3.66 per cent of the total infections. In a statement, the ministry said the drop has been possible due to recoveries exceeding daily new cases and the low number of fatalities per day.
"The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 15 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 30,006, while 33,494 cases recovered and discharged during the same duration," the ministry said.
98,26,775
Total number of cases in the country as of saturday
1,42,628
Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India
93,24,328
Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of Saturday
