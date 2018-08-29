Activist Vernon Gonsalves's wife: 'Urban Naxal' is a concept created by the RSS

national

Activist Vernon Gonsalves's wife Susan Abraham said that the Pune police came around 6 am and took their laptop, hard disk and mobile phone

A team of policemen from Pune and MIDC police stations had landed at activist Vernon Gonsalves's home in Andheri's Mahakali area since 6 am on Tuesday, and carried out a search there all day as part of probe into the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Around 4 pm, they detained Gonsalves for alleged Maoist links.

His wife Susan Abraham said, "The Pune police came around 6 am and took our laptop, hard disk and mobile phone. They have detained him in the Bhima Koregaon rioting case." She added, "Around 260 people had successfully organised the Elgar Parishad at Shanivarwada in Bhima Koregaon. This program was carried out under the supervision of justice PV Sawant, justice Kolse Patil and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar. The important topic of that program was ending the rule of the current government, which is an example of Neo Peshwai, in 2019. The government did not like this."

Abraham further said, "The government is shielding whoever is responsible for the rioting that happened [in Bhima Koregaon], and this case has been created because of that. 'Urban Naxal' is a concept created by the RSS to treat anyone siding with tribals as a Naxal. They also arrested Sudha Bharadwaj, who conducted a press conference in Delhi to support Surendra Gadling [also held in the Bhima Koregaon case], picked up Gautam [Navlakha], who'd also condemned them, and also held Vernon and Arun [Ferreira], who'd exposed the assassination story as fabricated."

