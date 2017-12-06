Activist who filed complaint against Bigg Boss contestant Zubair Khan receives threat

An activist has filed a case of extortion against unidentified members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang at suburban Khar police station, a senior official said today

An activist has filed a case of extortion against unidentified members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang at suburban Khar police station, a senior official said today. The activist, Shabnam Sheikh, told police that she started receiving multiple calls from Pakistan-based numbers after she filed a cheating complaint against former Bigg Boss contested Zubair Khan, the official said. In her complaint, Sheikh alleged that the caller used to identify himself as a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and demanded Rs 1 crore. She said the caller also threatened her family members.



Representational Image

"Based on the complaint filed by Sheikh, a case has been registered against the members of the Dawood and Chhota Shakeel gang," said Khar police station senior inspector Ramchandra Jadhav. The case has been registered under sections 387 (extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, Jadhav said, adding that further investigation is on. According to sources, Sheikh had earlier helped Zuber Khan in getting a complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the host of the Bigg Boss. After getting evicted from the show, Zuber Khan had alleged that Salman Khan threatened him, and allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pills. The sources said Sheikh verified Zuber Khan's version of the suicide bid from the doctor of the show, which she found was an exaggerated claim.

She then approached Khar police station and filed a cheating complaint against Zuber Khan, following which she started receiving extortion calls from Pakistan-based numbers.