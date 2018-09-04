Activists arrest: HC questions Maharashtra police's media briefing

national

Bombay High Court. File Pic

The Bombay High Court raised questions yesterday over Maharashtra police's media briefing on its case against some prominent activists arrested for their alleged links with Maoists.

State Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parambir Singh along with the Pune police had addressed the media on the case on Friday. During the press conference, Singh had read out letters purportedly exchanged between the activists. He claimed that the police had "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and last week to Maoists.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Mridula Bhatkar questioned how the police could read out such documents which may be used as evidence in the case. "How can the police do this? The matter is sub judice. The Supreme Court is seized of the matter. In such cases, revealing information pertaining to the case is wrong," Justice Bhatkar said.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare said he would speak to the police officials concerned and seek their response. The bench was hearing a petition filed on Friday by one Satish Gaikwad, who claims to be a victim of the Koregaon Bhima violence. He sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

Gaikwad urged the high court to restrain the Pune police from further probing the case, and stay the investigation. The bench posted the petition for further hearing on September 7.

Police had arrested activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut in June while probing the alleged Maoist connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year. Last Tuesday, police arrested five more activists.

