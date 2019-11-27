Activists led by Trupti Desai denied police protection

Kochi: A team of gender rights activists led by Trupti Desai, which was headed for Sabarimala to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple was denied police protection on Tuesday amidst protests by devotees, members of a right wing outfit and BJP here, for their entry into the shrine.

The Kerala government dubbed Desai's attempt to visit Sabarimala a "conspiracy". As soon as the team of activists landed at the airport here, they went to the city police commissionerate seeking protection to proceed to the hill shrine.

However, police declined to grant protection to them, citing the recent Supreme Court decision to review its 2018 order permitting women in all age groups into Sabarimala.

Activist from Kerala, Bindu Ammini, who had joined Desai's team at the airport was attacked by the rightwing group member using pepper spray when she came out of the office of the commissioner to take some papers from their vehicle, police sources said.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed her being attacked by a man later identified as Srinath Padmanabhan. He has been arrested, police said. Ammini, who was admitted to the general hospital here, has been discharged after the treatment, her lawyer said.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged a conspiracy behind women's rights activist Trupti Desai's decision to visit Sabarimala. "The government suspects a conspiracy behind Trupti Desai's decision to go to Sabarimala. She has come from Pune, a stronghold of the RSS and the BJP," the minister told reporters in Thalassery. Surendran alleged the move was to create trouble during the peaceful pilgrim season in Sabarimala.

