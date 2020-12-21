Mumbai: Activists oppose BEST's proposal to hire buses with drivers, conductors

BEST plans to get 400 buses, including drivers and conductors, on lease for ten years. It currently owns 2,727 buses. File pic

City transporter BEST's proposal to hire buses along with drivers and conductors has not gone down well with activists and experts, with the Aam Aadmi Party being the latest to slam it. AAP has threatened protests if the undertaking clears the proposal.

BEST committee members from BJP and Congress as well as unions have already opposed the plan. They said BEST will turn like Delhi's "notorious Blueline" where there was no administrative control over the behaviour of drivers and conductors. "Who will be responsible for accidents and their misdeeds. The good reputation of BEST will suffer," a committee member said.

The administration floated on December 18 a proposal before its committee to procure 600 buses, though brought it down to 400 later, to be procured on lease for ten years. It plans to get the buses in batches of 200 on the condition that each will cover about 4,500km per month. The driver and conductor will have to be provided by the contractor. BEST owns 2,727 buses, has 1,000 leased buses and 1,000 MSRTC buses for its 443 routes.

Officials said the buses will be taken on a Gross Cost Contract basis. This is an arrangement where operations and maintenance are carried out by a private player and payment is made on the basis of factors like kilometres covered per bus and service hour. The revenue risk - fare collection and retention - lies with the transport body.

BJP committee member Sunil Ganacharya said, "At present, the wet lease bus contract is such that BEST has only hired drivers. However, this is for the first time they have invited conductors on wet lease."

Senior AAP member Preeti Sharma Menon said, "The BEST is trying to deprive the livelihood of thousands of conductors and drivers who have served Mumbai relentlessly through floods, pandemic and all such emergencies. This is a cruel attempt to privatise the BEST through the backdoor by sneaky outsourcing methods. We will oppose strongly."

AAP has written to the BEST general manager, the Mumbai Mayor and BMC commissioner, demanding a rollback. It has warned of protests across the city if the demand is not met. BEST officials said the proposal is being studied by committee members and will be taken up for a detailed discussion.

