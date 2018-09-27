Activists, petitioners welcome Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar

national

Section 57 allows not only the State but also any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar

Tehseen Poonawalla

Petitioners and activists welcomed the verdict. Tehseen Poonawalla, one of the petitioners in the case tweeted: "Oh jeez, Sekhri just said #AadhaarVerdict does NOT have to be linked to mobiles and banks!!! Amazing. He struck down section 57 of the #Aadhaar act!!."

Section 57 allows not only the State but also any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar. Cyber security expert Pavan Duggal welcomed the ruling. "Aadhaar is now ground reality, but loopholes that exist in Aadhaar should be tackled on a proactive basis. The issues of cyber security are among those the government should work upon," Duggal said.

