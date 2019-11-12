Activities galore on the sets of Ram Siya ke Luv Kush

Rooted deep down in our mythological scripts and recognised for his bravery and power, Lord Ram known as Purshotam (the perfect man) was most feared by the opposition. Who would dare to stand in the way of the Lord Ram's army? The story track of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush is about to begin with one of the mythologies most talked about fights, the Ashwamedha Yagna.

Unknown to Luv and Kush, the boys who stopped Lord Ram's sacred white horse, Ashwamedha were warned about the consequences but refused to pay heed. Thus the battle lines were drawn and the ultimate fight began. Showcasing ultimate power, strength and fierce battleship, the storyline of the show will soon witness this epic battle with the best visuals to take the viewers to go back in time.



Luv and Khush

Training the young boys Krish Chauhan who plays Luv and Harshit Kabra who essays the role of Kush in archery, the young actors now perform their own stunts as well as make use of their master training.

Krish Chauhan who essays the role of Luv, says, "This has been the most memorable shoot of mine till date, Being able to relive the story that I've only heard from my grandparents has made me a great believer of our mythology. Luv & Kush were known for their ability to fight fearlessly and to showcase that on-screen has been my biggest challenge but my best learning."

