Actor accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape at Cannes

hollywood

According to the petition lodged with the court, she lives in Germany and has been working as an actor, model and film producer since 2004

Harvey Weinstein

A German actor has become the latest to accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Using the pseudonym, Emma Loman, the actor filed a civil lawsuit against Weinstein in California on Monday alleging that he raped her at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. According to the petition lodged with the court, she lives in Germany and has been working as an actor, model and film producer since 2004. In the petition, she alleges that Weinstein invited her to his suite at the Le Majestic Hotel in Cannes where he overpowered her and raped her.

Lawyers for Weinstein denied the allegations and said they would seek to have the lawsuit dismissed. In her lawsuit, Loman claims she met Weinstein in 2004 at the Venice Film Festival and that he invited her to Cannes to discuss her career. She said she was reluctant at first, but he was persistent and that his assistant called her as often as 30 times a day.

In Cannes, she alleges Weinstein invited her to his suite for a business meeting. Once the two were alone, the petition says: "Weinstein quickly dropped his professional demeanour". Loman alleges she tried to refuse his advances but he "overpowered and raped her". The actor is suing Weinstein for assault, battery, false imprisonment and human trafficking, alleging that his actions amounted to forcing her to take part in a "commercial sex act".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever