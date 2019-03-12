Actor Ali Asgar meets with major accident, updates fans about his health

television

Television actor Ali Asgar met with a major road accident on Monday 11 in South Mumbai. The actor, however, escaped unhurt and is in fine

Ali Asgar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kingaliasgar

Television actor, Ali Asgar has done many television shows but gained popularity as 'Dadi's' character from The Kapil Sharma Show. It was a horrific morning for Ali Asgar on Monday morning as he met with a major road accident while driving in South Mumbai.

According to a report in timesofindia.com, the actor's car was stopped at a signal when a car from behind rammed into Ali's car. The actor's vehicle further hit the truck ahead of his car. Talking about the incident, Ali told the entertainment site, "I was driving the car. The entire car is damaged. I was waiting at a signal and suddenly I felt a loud thud and the next thing I realised, my car went ahead and hit a truck parked in front."

Speaking further, he narrated, "By God's grace nothing happened. I dread to think what would have happened had it been a moving car or if there were people walking. Why this rash driving? I am shaken after this."

Devastated by the thought of what would have happened if the police officials weren't around, Ali told, "Thankfully there were police around. A crowd gathered and the police came for help. They took care of everything and also took the guy who rammed into my car. The car bonnet opened and I had a lucky escape." The comedian-actor also took to his Twitter account to inform his fans about his health. He wrote: "Just wanted to Thank Pydhonie Police Station..specially PSI Liladhar Patil for being warm understanding & helpful-my car met wit an accident but the way he handled the Situation is greatly Appreciated..Thank you PSI Patil ..Thank you @MumbaiPolice -Salute [sic]"

Just wanted to Thank Pydhonie Police Station..specially PSI Liladhar Patil for being warm understanding & helpful-my car met wit an accident but the way he handled the Situation is greatly Appreciated..Thank you PSI Patil ..Thank you @MumbaiPolice -Salute ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) March 11, 2019

On the professional front, Ali Asgar is seen in Kapil Sharma's rival show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas by Sunil Grover.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates