Actor and author Patricia Bosworth passes away due to COVID-19

Veteran actor and author Patricia Bosworth passed away at an age of 86 on Thursday due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19, reported E! Online. The senior actor's demise was confirmed by her step-daughter Fia Hatsav on Facebook.

"This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step-Mother, Patricia Bosworth. You may read about her in all the news articles... But to us she was Patti, and Grandma Patti," read a post by Hatsav.

"She was a humble, caring and compassionate person. She adopted us and we in return adopted her. She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children and treasured being their grandma, it meant everything to her," the post further read.

Some of the major acting works of the 86-year-old star include 'The Patty Duke Show' and 'Kraft Theatre.' Some of her known works as an author include her biographies of Hollywood celebrities including Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, and others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever