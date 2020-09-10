Actor and comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away

Well-known actor and comedian, Vadivel Balaji, who was known for his mimicry and comic timing, passed away earlier today (September 10) at the Government Hospital in Chennai. Reports say he passed away after a heart attack. He was 45. The actor is survived by his son, wife and daughter, as reported by Times of India.

He was paralyzed after he suffered an attack and was under treatment for the last 15 days. The actor was busy shooting for the reality show, Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai 2 and was eliminated later. He modelled his performances on stage after the iconic comedian, Vadivelu.

He began his career with television in the form of Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru. He also had a stint in films and played a pivotal role in the successful film, Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara and came out in 2018. His biggest claim to fame was in the form of a game show called Adhu Idhu Edhu.

