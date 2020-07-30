Actor Anshuman Jha travels to the US to get engaged to his girlfriend

Anshuman Jha, the actor known for films like Mastram and Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has got engaged to his girlfriend Sierra in the U.S. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. A source even talked about the same to the daily and revealed the details.

It stated, "Jha has been quiet about his personal life, and has been posting cryptic images with his partner for the past year. And the most recent read 'Gone Boy' with an image of their hands with the rings. He met Sierra in Dharamshala last year when he went there to get Tibetan medication for his mother ailing from cancer."

It added, "She is a Triathlon athlete and a food major at Duke University. She was in India from December to March to see his mother, and when he lost his mother, she was by his side." The actor also spoke about the news and how it feels right now.

He said, "I am just grateful I could get here and be with her. The trip was an adventure, the JFK airport felt like the location of a sci-fi film — it was completely empty. The trip felt a little like a 'tapasya'. If she ever asks me how much I love her, I will show her my photo in the PPE suit."

Earlier this month, Jha had taken to his Instagram account and shared a picture where both he and his girlfriend could be seen flaunting their respective rings and he captioned it- Gone Boy. But there was a little more to the post, a heartfelt note for the special one in his life.

Have a look right here:

