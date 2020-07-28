Actor Anupam Shyam in ICU, brother says 'We are really in need of money'

Anupam Shyam, known for films like Satya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Rakta Charitra and the television show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been admitted to the Lifeline Medicare in Goregaon after suffering from a kidney infection. His brother Anurag even revealed that they are in dire need of money.

Speaking to SpotBoyE, he said, "He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his Kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time."

He added, "But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn't help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest got filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief."

Anurag also revealed how they had to take him to another hospital after he collapsed after his dialysis. He also stated that they are in dire need of money for his treatment. He revealed, "I was getting his dialysis done in a Malad hospital but yesterday after his dialysis, he collapsed and they suggested we take him to some other hospital which has an ICU."

He continued, "So I got him admitted to this hospital but it is expensive and we don't have money for the treatment. All of what he has earned has already been spent on his medication. We are really in need of money. I request you all to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and help us."

More updates about his health are awaited!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news