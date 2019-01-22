Actor Brijendra Kala to be part of Salman Khan's Bharat

bollywood

Versatile actor Brijendra Kala is all set to act in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

Bharat poster

Actor Brijendra Kala of Zero and Batti Gul Meter Chalu fame is all set to work with Salman Khan in his upcoming flick Bharat. Bharat is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It's based on the journey of a man beginning in 1947 through 2002.

In a telephonic interview with IANS, Brijendra said, "There is a gang that works in factories in Abu Dhabi. It will show how Salman's character and we struggle to earn money. There are about five to six people in his gang, including Sunil Grover." He further added that his character has been written well and that he will be working closely with Salman Khan.

View this post on Instagram My last day shoot of Bharat. A post shared by Brijendra kala (@bijjugkalaa) onJan 10, 2019 at 7:08am PST

Brijendra Kala's upcoming films include Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Pind Daan, and many others. He was also seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle and Salman Khan's film Tubelight. The actor also spoke about the advantages of working in big budget films, saying that those films are made on time and released on time. He also appreciates that he can reach a bigger audience through these films.

With a vast repertoire of big and small films alike, Brijendra Kala is 'satisfied' with the kind of work he's been doing. He says, "Every scene that I have done, people remember me... This is my biggest achievement. People have been noticing me since day one." What's more, the actor is also open to doing TV projects.

