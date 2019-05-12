Actor Clement von Franckenstein dies at 74

hollywood

Clement von Franckenstein was born on May 28, 1944, outside London. He played several roles in movies like Lionheart, Death Becomes Her, The Evening Star and Hail, Caesar!

Clement Von Franckenstein. Pic/Instagram

The American President actor Clement Von Franckenstein has died at the age of 74. According to Hollywood Reporter, Franckenstein died of hypoxia at a hospital in Los Angeles. The urbane British actor was born on May 28, 1944, outside London. He played several roles in movies like Lionheart, Death Becomes Her, The Evening Star and Hail, Caesar!

While Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (1974) was his first movie, Franckenstein also had an uncredited role in Carl Reiner's Fatal Instinct (1993).

Thereafter, he portrayed French leader Renee-Jean d'Astier in the comedy-drama The American President in 1995. Franckenstein's parents were killed in a plane crash. He was raised by his parent's friends.

He graduated from Eton College and worked as a lieutenant in the Middle East and Germany for three years. Most recently he appeared in Take Me Home Tonight, The Five-Year Engagement and Angels on Tap in 2018.

