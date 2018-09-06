Actor Dia Mirza launches debut collection of poems

bollywood

Calling the collection a refreshing and uplifting work, Dia Mirza said on Wednesday that "poetry has remained constant" in her reading list

Dia Mirza

A poetry collection, "The Sound of Silence", composed by debut author Akanksha G. Mittal explores the themes of love, longing, and liberation, and was launched by actor Dia Mirza here.

Calling the collection a "refreshing and uplifting work", Mirza said on Wednesday that "poetry has remained constant" in her reading list.

"To know a poet's interpretation of love is always very revealing, because you discover things about love that you didn't really know, through someone else's eyes.

"What I've discovered about love from Akanksha is that how simple and powerful it can be," she told IANS at the book launch.

Mittal, also a Corporate Social Responsibility expert, said her book "The Sound of Silence" (Om Books International/Rs 195/160 pages) is an exploration of the "content of everyday human emotions".

The featuring 63 poems have been written over the course of last two years, and it was only in this year's beginning that "the thought of a book manifested" in her head.

Mittal hopes the simplicity of her verse finds resonance among the youth.

"I think the market for the (kind of) poetry I write is growing," she said.

"My style is more simple verse that is also relatable. The world is of storytellers and I try telling stories through my poetry."

The book, illustrated by Arijit Ganguly, has been endorsed by actors Farhan Akhtar and Tisca Chopra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever