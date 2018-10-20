Actor Dileep's resignation from AMMA has been accepted, says Mohanlal

national

He sent us the signed resignation letter," said Mohanlal

Actor Dileep

Actor Dileep, an accused in the case of sexually assaulting a South Indian actress last year, has resigned from Malayalam Actors' body AMMA, its president Mohanlal said Friday. Mohanlal said Dileep's resignation was sought after discussing with him the demand by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members that he should quit the actors body. "Dileep has resigned and his resignation has been

accepted," Mohanlal said.



Mohanlal said a three-member committee, comprising actresses KPAC Lalitha, Kukkoo Parameswaran and Kaviyoor Ponnamma, has been formed in Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for examining the complaints by actresses. The WCC, an outfit of women in the Malayalam film industry, has slammed AMMA for allegedly showing "bias" against the young actress who was abducted and molested in her car in Kochi last year.



Mohanlal said four actresses-- Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan, Geetu Mohandas and the actress who was abducted and molested, who had quit AMMA in June last year in protest against the reinstatement of Dileep, can now return to its fold after completing "the due procedures."



Last week, senior south Indian actress and WCC leader Revathy said AMMA was continuing its "apathetic" stand to the survivor at a time when the nation and its film industry were extending support to women in the #Me Too campaign. She had attacked AMMA and Mohanlal, saying the outfit was "unjust."



A platform of women actors, directors, script writers and singers of the Malayalam industry, the WCC was

launched soon after the actress assault incident, to ensure gender justice and safeguard women's rights in the film world. The WCC members have been on the warpath since the actors' body had decided to reinstate prominent actor Dileep, who was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the actress assault case in February 2017 and later released on bail.

