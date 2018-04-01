Actor Jackky Bhagnani has fun competing against tennis ace Leander Paes

Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani goes head to head with Leander Paes!



Jackky Bhagnani and Leander Paes

Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani, 33, recently tweeted a video with India's tennis ace Leander Paes, 44. In the video, the duo was seen taking a challenge with a tennis ball and a dumbbell.

Bhagnani captioned the video, "What's life without a challenge... and some fun! When you're competing against @Leander... it's always better to add a twist! Who do you think won? #JBChallenge." To which, Paes replied, "Who do you think Won?" No points for guessing who won. We like your sporting spirit, Mr Bhagnani!

