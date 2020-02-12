Actor Karan Tacker to play lead in a highly anticipated web series

Karan Tacker who is one of the most popular actors of the Indian television industry has won hearts with his acting chops will soon be seen on screen again. As per sources, the talented actor has signed something extremely interesting, making his debut into the web series space.

The sources have also revealed that Karan will be seen in a highly anticipated thriller series. The actor will be seen portraying a pivotal role in the series which will be aired on one of the popular OTT platforms. Tacker has been reportedly shooting outside the country for around four months with a rigorous schedule. However, not much has been known or revealed but we can hardly contain our excitement to see him in action once again.

Karan started his career in the film industry with a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He then made a smashing debut on television with the popular show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in which he portrayed the role of Sameer Saxena. The talented actor immediately had the ladies swooned with his charming looks. Post that, Karan was seen in numerous other shows including Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many others.

