Actor Karanvir Bohra deported at New Delhi airport on his way to Nepal

Actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he got deported at New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.

"Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP, voters ID & Adhaar by road, by air only PP & VI) Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar? Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal," Karanvir tweeted on Thursday.

Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed

Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal — Karanvir Bohra ð®ð³ (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

Later, Air India tweeted to him: "Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link http://airindia.in/travel-documentation-for-nepal-new.htm… The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities."

Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link https://t.co/cy21CrEA22

The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities. — Air India (@airindiain) January 30, 2020

Karanvir replied saying: "Thank u 4 this link, & I believe not only 4 the passengers, its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down 2 Delhi to hand me the passport."

He hasn't been experiencing pleasant international trips. Last year, Karanvir was detained in Moscow due to passport damage.

