Actor Khushbu held on way to BJP protest rally in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar who recently jumped boat from Congress to BJP was arrested on Tuesday near Muttukkadu while she was on her way to Chidambaram to participate in a protest rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a protest in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district against Lok Sabha Member and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan's remarks on women citing Manusmriti.

Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Kushboo Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram today.



She was on the way to Chidambaram to protest against VCK leader Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti. pic.twitter.com/A6FkHqOoWQ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Khushbu was nabbed while she was on her way to participate in the protest, which did not get police permission.

"When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality (sic)?" Khushbu tweeted.

"Or is @AIADMKOfficial govt aware that #VCK is capable of riots and goondaism and they fear the same?" she added.

Tamil Nadu BJP Women's wing has organised a state-wide protest against Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.

