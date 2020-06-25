Actor Nakkhul Jaidev's wife Sruti shares pictures of her baby-shower, pens a heartfelt note

Very soon, Tamil actor and singer Nakkhul Jaidev and wife Sruti Nakul will embrace parenthood and welcome a new member in the family. Sruti Nakul has now taken to her Instagram account to share pictures from her baby shower that was kept for her by her parents.

She wrote a note, sharing this news with her fans, and her note was both heartfelt and amusing. Have a look at the post right here:

Her fans couldn't stop congratulating the couple for the news. A user commented- "Lovely!!!!"(sic) followed by three hearts. Another one wrote- "You look sooo cute darling ... lots of love, so excited." (sic)

On June 15, she also wished her hubby Nakhhul on his birthday, have a look right here:

Nakkhul has been an actor and a singer for more than 15 years in the South Indian film industry. He made his debut as an actor with Boys in 2003, and as a singer, commenced his career with Vikram's blockbuster, Anniyan in 2005!

